Training of new police unit to replace SARS begins next week —IGP

The Inspector-General General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday the training of a new police unit to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would commence next week.

The IGP had on Sunday announced the disbandment of the controversial tactical squad from the police commands in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adamu, who stated this when a music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, visited him at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, promised to investigate all cases of brutality perpetrated by SARS operatives and bring the culprits to book.

He said the new outfit would be intelligence-driven, properly trained, and only act on occasions that required their attention.

The IGP stressed that the unit would be comprised of fresh personnel with a new orientation.

Adamu said: “We just disbanded SARS yesterday (Sunday), so protesters should calm down and give us time to fix the problem. The general public will be part of the process of getting a new outfit.

“I’m talking to you so, I will keep talking to many others and get civil societies involved and get their input towards the new unit.”

In his response, Davido demanded the immediate release of all #ENDSARS protesters arrested by police in various parts of the country.

