SARS disbandment created huge vacuum in fight against insecurity – IGP | Ripples Nigeria

News
SARS disbandment created huge vacuum in fight against insecurity – IGP
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Thursday the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) created a huge vacuum in the police efforts at fighting insecurity in the country.
Baba disclosed this at the weekly Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disbanded the SARS following the #ENDSARS protest in October last year.
The police authorities later established the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to replace the disbanded SARS.
READ ALSO: SARS disbandment only first step to police reforms —Buhari
Baba said the morale of the police operatives had been dampened by the #ENDSARS protest and recent attacks on personnel and formations in the South-East.
He said regular police officers had been unable to immediately fill the vacuum created by the SARS disbandment despite efforts to train them for the new role.
He insisted that the police had recorded success in the fight against secessionists and criminals in the South-East region but they cannot be prosecuted because of the ongoing strike by judicial workers in the country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...