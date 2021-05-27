Police confirms arrest of Gov Ortom’s suspected attackers | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives have arrested some men in connection with the failed assassination attempt on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Unknown gunmen had in March opened fire on Ortom’s convoy along the Makurdi-Gboko highway of the state.

However, the governor’s security details repelled the attack and ferried him to safety.

Ortom, who later addressed journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, said 15 armed militiamen advanced quickly towards his convoy with sophisticated weapons but were repelled by his security aides.

The governor said he had to run for his life while his security details engaged the bandits who escaped into the bushes.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, confirmed the suspects’ arrest in a chat with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He, however, said the outcome of the police investigation was contrary to the governor’s claim.

