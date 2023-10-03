News
Troops arrest 12 over alleged murder of herdsmen in Plateau
Troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 12 suspects in connection with the murder of a herdsman in Plateau State.
The OPSH Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar stated this at a meeting with stakeholders from the Mangu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday in Jos.
He added that nine out of the 12 suspects were released after investigation.
A group of unidentified criminals killed the herdsman, Ardo Adamu Gabdo in Panyam Community of Mangu LGA on September 23.
The deceased’s corpse was yet to be recovered.
Abubakar, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding, the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, said OPSH would do everything possible to track down all perpetrators of the heinous act.
“After a series of investigations, we have released nine of the suspects and three are still with us.
“The three are really cooperating with us and are providing useful information that is leading us to the real culprits.
“I assure Plateau people that anyone involved in this criminal act will be arrested,’’ the commander added.
Abubakar also dismissed rumours that troops tortured the suspects and insisted that such an act of unprofessionalism was not tolerated in his command.
