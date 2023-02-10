Turkish, Syrian earthquake death toll goes above 21,000, as more aid pour in

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria from last Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake has risen to over 21,000 with officials and medics in Turkey saying 17,674 people had died in the country alone while figures published by the Syrian White Helmets group said 3,377 people had died in Syria.

The Turkey’s disaster management agency, AHAD, in a situation report on Thursday night, said at least 28,044 people have so far been evacuated from Kahramanmaraş, one of the southern Turkish provinces hardest hit by Monday’s earthquake, including 23,437 by air and 4,607 by road and rail, Turkey’s disaster management agency said.

READ ALSO:Rescue hopes fade as death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake hits 12,873

AHAD said it has recorded almost 650 aftershocks since the two earthquakes, 7.8 and 7.6 in magnitude, struck, making rescue efforts even more difficult and dangerous as emergency teams comb through severely weakened buildings.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has announced that it will provide $1.78 billion in aid to Turkey, while the US has promised to send $85 million in aid for Turkey and Syria.

“An immediate assistance of $780m (£643m) will be offered via Contingent Emergency Response Components from two existing projects in Turkey,” the World Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now