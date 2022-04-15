Connect with us

Business

‘Twitter has always been for sale,’ Dorsey reacts to Elon Musk’s takeover bid

Published

1 hour ago

on

Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same

The founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has waded into the hostile takeover drama involving billionaire businessman, Elon Musk and the board of the social media platform.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Musk had moved to acquire a 100 percent stake in Twitter.

After initially acquiring 9.1 percent shares in the microblogging platform last month, he offered about $40 billion to complete the deal.

The South African declared that if Twitter board reject his takeover bid, he would withdraw his $3.29 billion investment in the firm, a move that would crash the social media’s market share.

The board refused to accept his demand, and one of its investors, Vanguard Group, had increased its investment in Twitter to become the largest stakeholder, displacing Musk at the top.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia moves to block Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover plan

Another major investor, Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company, also publicly rejected his offer.

However, Dorsey insisted that Twitter has always been up for sale because it is a private company. He also denied his exit from Twitter was due to Musk’s interest in the platform.

“As a public company, Twitter has always been for sale. That’s the real issue. I wasn’t pushed out. I left,” Dorsey said on his Twitter handle Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen − thirteen =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations4 days ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations4 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...