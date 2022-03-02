Ukrainian President Zelenskyy escapes assassination attempt

Embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has escaped an assassination attempt allegedly planned and carried out by members of the elite unit of the Kadyrovtsy also known as Kadyrov, according to state officials.

The attempt on Zelenskyy’s life came in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who announced on Ukraine 24 TV channel, that the attempt was however, prevented.

“The special operation that was to be carried out directly by Kadyrovtsy to eliminate our president is fully known to us today.

“I can say that we received information from representatives of the FSB (Russia’s Federal Security Service) who have no desire to take part in this bloody war. Thanks to this, the Kadyrov elite group that came here to liquidate our president was killed,” Danilov told Ukraine 24.

The Kadyrovtsy is a paramilitary organization in Chechnya that serves as the protection of Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic.

