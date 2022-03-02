International
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy escapes assassination attempt
Embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has escaped an assassination attempt allegedly planned and carried out by members of the elite unit of the Kadyrovtsy also known as Kadyrov, according to state officials.
The attempt on Zelenskyy’s life came in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who announced on Ukraine 24 TV channel, that the attempt was however, prevented.
“The special operation that was to be carried out directly by Kadyrovtsy to eliminate our president is fully known to us today.
Read also: Ukraine rallies Europe against Russia, applies for EU membership
“I can say that we received information from representatives of the FSB (Russia’s Federal Security Service) who have no desire to take part in this bloody war. Thanks to this, the Kadyrov elite group that came here to liquidate our president was killed,” Danilov told Ukraine 24.
The Kadyrovtsy is a paramilitary organization in Chechnya that serves as the protection of Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...