UN suspends operations in South Sudan after killing of two aid workers

The United Nations (UN) has announced that it has temporarily suspended humanitarian services in the troubled eastern part of South Sudan after the killing of two local aid workers.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a statement on Wednesday said that workers of child rights organisation Plan International were last Thursday attacked by unidentified armed on a road near Pibor town.

“One aid worker was killed at the scene while another one was seriously injured with a gunshot wound.

READ ALSO: UN raise famine alarm in South Sudan

“A day later a community mobiliser working for Nile Hope, a South Sudanese non-governmental organisation, was fatally shot by armed youth in Jonglei State,” the statement added.

The team was returning to Pibor on foot after delivering critical nutrition services to children and new mothers affected by violence and flooding in the areas, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, who condemned the violence, said that the team was returning to Pibor on foot after delivering critical nutrition services to children and new mothers affected by violence and flooding in the areas, when they were attacked.

Join the conversation

Opinions