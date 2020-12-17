Undergraduate in EFCC custody for alleged N.85m Investment Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Port Harcourt Zonal Office, has arrested a university student identified as Nnamdi Henry Chimezulem alias Dessey Marvel for alleged involvment in investment scam.

EFCC made this known on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday morning.

According to the statement, the suspect involve in the investment scam who was taken into custody on December 3rd in Port-Harcourt following a petition against him had defrauding his victims of a total of N850,000.

The petitioner alleging his investment scam through his firm: Skyworld Investment Limited.

One of Mr Chimezulem’s victims, Ukoro Blessing alleged that she was duped in July 2020 after approaching him for an online foreign exchange investment with an assurance of 50 per cent interest with two weeks.

The anti graft body added that “The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

