Business
Unilever Nigeria appoints Abidemi Ademola as Executive Director
Unilever Nigeria has appointed Abidemi Ademola as one of its Executive Directors.
The appointment came a few days after the company announced its exit from the Home Care and Skin Cleansing market in a bid to reduce exposure to currency devaluation and liquidity.
Unilever said in a statement sent to shareholders on Wednesday that Ademola’s appointment took effect from March 16.
The new director was an Executive Business Leader with over 27 years of Commercial Law and Corporate Governance practice in Nigeria and West Africa.
The statement read: “Passionately driven by a personal purpose to build a lasting legacy by shaping capability in Governance, Risk, and Compliance, her forte is to proactively identify legal, regulatory, compliance and corporate governance risks to business and develop innovative mitigation to enable seamless business operations and sustainability.
READ ALSO: Unilever Nigeria puts up business for sale over naira devaluation
“Abidemi has been instrumental in building strong legal teams and delivering several epic legal transactions and projects across West Africa. She has supported the Unilever Nigeria Board for over 10 years to implement world-class Corporate Governance practices and processes with a positive impact on Board effectiveness.
“Abidemi holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife., a Master of Laws from the University of Lagos, Akoka and an MBA Leadership from Walden University, United States.
“She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and a Governing Council member of the Institute. She is also a Fellow of the WIMBOARD Institute, a WIMBIZ/IE University, Madrid Executive Education Programme for Women on Boards.”
