NGX: Market cap up by N17.1bn as WAPIC, GTCO record high demands

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.05 percent following the high demands for WAPIC, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), and other equities’ shares on Wednesday.

This translated to a N17.12 billion rise in market capitalization from N29.90 trillion to N29.92 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 31.43 basis points to close at 54, 936.11, up from 54,904.68 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 134.15 billion shares worth N1.33 billion in 2,479 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 127.74 million shares valued at N1.58 billion traded by shareholders in 2,987 deals the previous day.

WAPIC led the gainers’ list with a 2.44 percent rise in share price moving from N0.41kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

GTCO’s share value was up by N0.60kobo to end trading at N25.20kobo from N24.60kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 2.22 percent to move from N0.45kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

Lasaco Assurance gained 2.04 percent to close at N1, above its opening price of N0.98kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share traded upward by 1.56 percent to rise from N1.28kobo to N1.30kobo per share.

NCR topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.28kobo to drop from N2.89kobo to N2.61kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by 6.90 percent to end trading at N0.27kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

Japaul Gold lost 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Cutix’s share dropped from N2.22kobo to N2.11kobo per share after losing N0.11kobo during trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 4.62 percent dropping from N0.65kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 28.12 million shares valued at N35.92 million.

UBA followed with 21.23 million shares worth N170.41 million.

Courtville traded 19.12 million shares worth N8.60 million.

GTCO sold 13.55 million shares valued at N336.90 million, while First Bank traded 8.12 million shares worth N88.99 million.

