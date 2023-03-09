NGX: Transcorp tops gainers as market cap rises to N30.4trn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N30.40 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

The figure was 0.03 percent or N11.43 billion higher than the N30.39 trillion posted by the bourse after five hours of trading on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 21 basis points to close at 55,822.14, up from 55,801.14 recorded the previous day.

Thursday’s activities ended with investors trading 311.47 million shares valued at N3.09 billion in 3,627 deals.

This surpassed the 152.74 million shares worth N3.57 billion traded by shareholders in 3,293 deals on Wednesday.

Transcorp led the gainers’ list with a N0.11kobo rise in share price moving from N1.27kobo to N1.38kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained 5.63 percent to move from N0.71kobo to N0.75kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share value was up by N0.22kobo to end trading at N5 from N4.78kobo per share.

LivingTrust gained N0.12kobo to close at N2.97kobo, above its opening price of N2.85kobo per share.

Chams’ shares traded upward by 4 percent to rise from N0.25kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

NCR topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.29kobo to drop from N2.92kobo to N2.63kobo per share.

Conoil’s share price dropped by N4.65kobo to end trading at N42.20kobo from N46.85kobo per share.

UPL lost N0.18kobo to end trading with N1.82kobo from N2 per share.

Prestige’s share price dropped from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share after losing 8.89 percent during trading.

Ardova lost N1.45kobo to drop from N17.40kobo to N15.95kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 179.84 million shares valued at N239.24 million.

GTCO traded 41.39 million shares worth N1.09 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 18.49 million shares worth N480.36 million.

Stanbic IBTC followed with 7.95 million shares valued at N317.98 million, while Sterling Bank traded 6.73 million shares valued at N10.10 million.

