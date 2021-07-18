Business
Unilever to reduce Nigeria’s presence, sells cream, soap segment
Food and beverage company, Unilever Nigeria, has concluded plans to reduce its presence in the Nigerian market.
In a financial statement for H1 2021, Unilever said it would divest its investment in Home and Personal Care business by selling off part of the non-food segment to an interested buyer.
According to the statement, part of the Home and Personal Care segment earmarked for sale will cost the prospective investor N262 million.
The company revealed that negotiations with a prospective investor are ongoing and the deal is expected to be concluded by end of this month.
The statement read: “During the year, management committed to a plan to sell part of its manufacturing facility within the Home and Personal Care segment.
READ ALSO: Unilever suffers N165.41m loss as export revenue declines
“Accordingly, part of that facility is presented as assets held for sale at the carrying amount of N262 million. Efforts to sell the disposal group have reached an advance stage and sale is expected by July 2021.”
Although Unilever’s famous brands include Axe, Lifebuoy, Lux, Dove, Rexona, Sunlight, and others, it is still unclear which beauty and care products will be taken over by the new owner.
The sale of the Home and Personal Care segment comes three years after Unilever sold its spreads business to Sigma Silver Foods (Upfield Foods) Nigeria Limited.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....