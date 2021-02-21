 Unknown gunmen kill Gov Okowa's aide | Ripples Nigeria
Unknown gunmen kill Gov Okowa’s aide

Published

7 mins ago

on

A Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, Comrade Okiemute Sowho, has been killed by unknown gunmen who trailed him to a building site in Sapele local government area of the state.
Sowho, popularly known as Daddy K, was reportedly shot dead by the attackers on Saturday evening along Crudas axis by Akintola Road in Sapele.

According to the acting State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident, the killing of Sowho was carried out by hired assassins as nothing was stolen from the deceased after he was shot dead.

Reports have it that the deceased who was in his 40s, was shot by his assailants at close range before fleeing the scene in a white Venza car.

Okowa urges Buhari to reconstitute NDDC board, says instability caused commission's failure

The deceased who was confirmed dead in a nearby hospital he was rushed to by sympathisers after the gunmen had left the scene.

Sowho was said to be a former Councillorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 3 in Sapele, before he was made an aide to Okowa.

A short statement by Edafe on the murder of the politician stated:

“It is true that we have a report that an aide to the governor was killed; however, we are yet to get full details but investigations have begun in earnest to track down his killers.”

Opinions

