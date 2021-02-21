South-West governors fueling ethnic crisis in their states ---Lawan | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
South-West governors fueling ethnic crisis in their states —Lawan
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has accused governors in the South-West of fueling the recent spate of ethnic crisis which erupted in some states in the region and targeted the people of Fulani extraction.
Lawan who was a guest on BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, said the violence could be traced to the unguarded utterances of governors like Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.
Lawan added that to prevent a reoccurrence of the ethnic crisis, all those responsible for the killings and destruction of properties should be arrested and brought to justice, insisting that it was not enough to just pay compensation to the victims of the crisis.
“What happened in Oyo State and some states in the South-West and probably the South-East was truly a failure of leadership. I will not only blame governors, the governors have a responsibility to protect people living in their states,” Lawan said.
Continuing, he said:
“The utterances of some governors in the South-West region encouraged the indigenes who felt their leaders gave them licence to unleash violence on others.
“We were on recess when the issue was the first brought before the floor of the Senate and it was debated on what happened in various parts of Nigeria and the murder of people in Oyo State.
“We did not approve of political leaders making inciting statements and causing confusion among the people. We condemned any tribe or some irresponsible people who insist that if you are not an indigene of a particular place, you will not come and live there.
Read also: Lawan berates ethnic champions, politicians for stoking herdsmen crisis
“The governors held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and he told them that the federal government will not tolerate utterances from any governor that will incite people leading to the murder of other people who are considered as non-indigenes.
“The Constitution of Nigeria gives every Nigerian the right to live anywhere in the country and pursue means of livelihood. The Vice President also met with the governors and it was agreed that those whose property were burnt during the crisis that occurred should be compensated.
“For me, yes, let compensations be paid, but those responsible for the killings must be brought to justice even when compensation is paid. The security agencies must fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice if we must address this problem.
“It is not enough to pay money to the families of those who were killed; security agencies should go after those responsible for killings. The security agencies should arrest them and charge them to court. This will serve as deterrent to anyone who wants to cause confusion next time.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd
Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United...
Super Falcons top standings after beating Uzbekistan in Turkish women’s Cup
Nigeria women’s senior football team Super Falcons have continued their impressive run at the ongoing Turkish women’s tourney. The team,...
Iwobi plays sub role as Everton win derby to compound Liverpool’s woes
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as a late substitute for Everton in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the...
Ajayi sent off as West Brom, Burnley draw; Chelsea earn point at Southampton
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was shown a red card as West Brom played a goalless draw with Burnley in...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...