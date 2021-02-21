Gani Adams, Afenifere, South-West group task Buhari to arrest Nigeria’s descent into anarchy | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gani Adams, Afenifere, South-West group task Buhari to arrest Nigeria’s descent into anarchy
The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, and leaders of the South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG), have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, address the rising spate of insecurity in the region.
The Yoruba leaders, at a meeting over the weekend convened by the Aare OnaKakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, said they were worried with the growing cases of insecurity in the region.
They said the meeting was convened with a view to working out lasting strategies and modalities to secure the region against killer herdsmen who have been ravaging states in the South-West.
The group also expressed its support to the South-West security network, code named Amotekun Corps, adding that the security outfit had done well in securing the region.
Otunba Adams, who is also the chairman and convener of the meeting, said the gathering was a wake-up call to all prominent stakeholders in Yorubaland in order to address the various security challenges in the region and further strengthen the safety of the people.
He added that the issue of insecurity is between life and death, and as such, must be addressed in the most strategic manner.
Read also: Failure to probe fire outbreak at Igboho’s house could heat up polity –Gani Adams
In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the group said:
“We shared the concern of the people in general and prominent Nigerians, especially about the security situation in the land. We are worried that the situation, if not addressed, signals a grievous national crisis.
“The statement of the Chief of Defence Staff of the nation calling on Nigerians to defend themselves was clearly an official endorsement of self-defence.
“We therefore call on the government to quickly arrest the apparent descent into anarchy. We align with the call of the governors of South-West that President Muhammadu Buhari should prove his innocence in the carnage being perpetrated by herders, by not only unambiguously condemning the nefarious acts, but also take clear steps to exterminate it.”
The Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who was also part of the strategic meeting, said the group had the backing of Yoruba leaders including Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and other stakeholders in the Yoruba nation, adding that the “Yoruba nation would not fold its arms and allow killer herdsmen to send prominent sons and daughters of the race to their early graves.”
Odumakin faulted the political structure and arrangements in the country, saying a multinational state such as Nigeria must be built on respect for different human components making up the sovereign nation.
Also part of the meeting were representatives of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), the Agbekoyas, Vigilante groups, Hunters, Comsaic, Egbe Isokan Oodua, and the Egbe Olode Ibarapa.
Apart from leaders of all the security groups in southwest, prominent leaders that were also present at the meeting were the Publicity Secretary of Yoruba Summit Group, Gbonka Gboyega Adejumo, Bashorun Akin Osuntokun, Ogbeni Sola Lawal and Chief Olumuyiwa Okunowo.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd
Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United...
Super Falcons top standings after beating Uzbekistan in Turkish women’s Cup
Nigeria women’s senior football team Super Falcons have continued their impressive run at the ongoing Turkish women’s tourney. The team,...
Iwobi plays sub role as Everton win derby to compound Liverpool’s woes
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as a late substitute for Everton in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the...
Ajayi sent off as West Brom, Burnley draw; Chelsea earn point at Southampton
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was shown a red card as West Brom played a goalless draw with Burnley in...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...