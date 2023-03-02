Tech
US basketball league, NBA, invests in Videocites to scale content generation product
Videocites has announced closing the first round of a Series B funding, which was led by Velocity Capital Management, a New York City equity firm that focuses on sports, media, and entertainment.
This was contained in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.
The round, according to the company, was backed by Infront Sports & Media AG, a Series A investor, and NBA Equity, the NBA’s investment arm.
The development comes after Videocites opened a new office in New York with plans to expand its offerings to brands and content owners in Europe and the United States.
READ ALSO:Top techniques for overcoming writer’s block as a musician
Commenting on the development, David Lee, Head of NBA Equity, noted that Videocites’ partnership with the NBA was intended to provide the organization with a more in-depth understanding of its global reach and brand exposure across social media content generated by fans and media partners.
Videocites’ CEO, Eyal Arad, believes that aggregating and analyzing real-time user-generated content and brand video data on a single dashboard enables clients to stay connected with their fanbase and partners.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...