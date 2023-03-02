US basketball league, NBA, invests in Videocites to scale content generation product

Videocites has announced closing the first round of a Series B funding, which was led by Velocity Capital Management, a New York City equity firm that focuses on sports, media, and entertainment.

The round, according to the company, was backed by Infront Sports & Media AG, a Series A investor, and NBA Equity, the NBA’s investment arm.

The development comes after Videocites opened a new office in New York with plans to expand its offerings to brands and content owners in Europe and the United States.

Commenting on the development, David Lee, Head of NBA Equity, noted that Videocites’ partnership with the NBA was intended to provide the organization with a more in-depth understanding of its global reach and brand exposure across social media content generated by fans and media partners.

Videocites’ CEO, Eyal Arad, believes that aggregating and analyzing real-time user-generated content and brand video data on a single dashboard enables clients to stay connected with their fanbase and partners.

