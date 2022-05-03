Tech
New York’s Accern raises $20m Series B round
A New York-based no-Code NLP startup, Accern, has announced raising a $20 million Series B round led by Mighty Capital.
The CEO and Co-Founder, Kumesh Aroomoogan, who confirmed the development, noted that the new capital will help the startup expand into new markets.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Series B round saw participation from Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Gaingels and Fusion Fund, and others.
Founded in 2014 by Anshul Vikram Pandey, and Kumesh Aroomoogan, the startup has its headquarters in Greater New York Area, East Coast, Northeastern US.
Speaking on the development, Aroomoogan said:
“Many of our customers use us to enhance their existing models, business intelligence dashboards, and products with new features from text data in a no-code workflow.”
