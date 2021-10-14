US donates 3.5m doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria

The United States government has donated 3,577,860 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to through COVAX.

The US Mission in Nigeria, which disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the shipment brought the total number of vaccine doses Washington donated to Nigeria to 7.5 million.

According to the statement, the US also contributed to the first multilateral donation of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Nigeria in March.

Overall, COVAX has provided Nigeria with over 10 million doses to date.

The US has also pledged to purchase and donate 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide, and to date has delivered more than 180 million doses to more than 100 countries.

READ ALSO:NAFDAC approves use of Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19

The Mission said the US government’s continued efforts to provide vaccines to African Union member countries help to fulfill President Joe Biden’s pledge on the matter.

The statement read: “The vaccine donations are a part of the US continued partnership with the Government of Nigeria in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To date, the US government has provided $130 million of support to Nigeria’s Ministry of Health and Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

“The US government is looking forward to continued coordination with Nigeria and its Center for Disease Control to deliver life-saving doses across the country through the COVAX initiative.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now