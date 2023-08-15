US Secretary of State, Blinken, commends Tinubu on efforts to restore democratic rule in Niger

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has lauded President Bola Tinubu on his efforts in leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democratic rule in Niger Republic.

Blinken disclosed who made the commendation in a post on his Twitter handle on Monday, said he had a fruitful conversation with Tinubu on phone and discussed efforts to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum who was deposed in a coup by his presidential guards on July 26.

“Spoke to Nigerian President Tinubu to commend his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States and discussed shared efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger,” Blinken wrote.

Blinken’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, also confirmed the phone call on a post on the

official website of the United States Government.

Read also: US to hold Niger military junta accountable for ousted president’s safety

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

“The Secretary commended President Tinubu’s leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Second Extraordinary Summit on the situation in the Republic of Niger.

“He noted the importance of maintaining pressure on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) to restore constitutional order and to see President Mohamed Bazoum and his family released,” Miller said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now