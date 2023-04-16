US state, Montana, votes for total TikTok ban⁩

Lawmakers in Montana, a US western state, have voted in favor of a total ban on TikTok, setting the stage for a legal battle over accusations that the popular app is a tool of the Chinese Communist Party.

This proposed law, the first of its kind by a US state, was passed with 54 votes in favor and 43 against, and could serve as a legal test for a national ban on the Chinese-owned platform, which lawmakers in Washington are increasingly calling for.

If signed into law by Montana’s governor, the bill would be unprecedented and likely face fierce opposition from TikTok in state and US courts.

A TikTok spokeswoman stated that the constitutionality of the bill would ultimately be decided by the courts, and that the company would continue to fight for the rights of its users and creators in Montana, whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are being threatened by what they see as government overreach.

Under the proposed law, Apple and Google would be required to remove TikTok from their app stores, and companies could face daily fines of $10,000 for violations.

The ban, which is expected to take effect in 2024, will in the meantime face legal challenges due to its unprecedented nature in the United States.

This proposed ban is the latest development in the ongoing conflict between TikTok and many western governments.

The app has already been banned on government devices in the US, Canada, and several countries in Europe.

Recall that the White House has issued an ultimatum for TikTok to separate from its Chinese owners or cease operations in America.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has been accused by many US politicians of being under the influence of the Chinese government and a tool for espionage by Beijing, allegations that the company vehemently denies.

Free speech advocates have voiced concerns about the legislation, stating that it would violate the First Amendment and infringe on Montanans’ constitutional right to freedom of speech.

