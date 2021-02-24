 Utomi, Falana, Na'abba group says People's Draft Constitution to be ready by Dec 21 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Utomi, Falana, Na’abba group says People’s Draft Constitution to be ready by Dec 21

Published

12 mins ago

on

Utomi, Falana, Na'abba group says People's Draft Constitution to be ready by Dec 21

Nigerian civil rights activists under the National Consultative Front (NCFront) have said a draft People’s Constitution for the country will be ready by December 21, 2012.

The group stated in a statement on Tuesday that those who are working as members of the Constitution Drafting/Coordinating Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue include a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’aba, a prof. of Economics, Pat Utomi; prominent Nigerian lawyers and civil rights activists, Femi Falana (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, Mike Ozekhome, Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu and Hakeem Baba-Ahmed among others.

Read also: Bauchi gov defends open grazing but punished Abuja residents for trespassing – Falana

The group also said that it inaugurated the initiative to save and rescue Nigeria from the precipice, nationwide insecurity and ethnic/civil anarchy.

In the statement signed by the its Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, in Abuja, the NCFront said: “The Constitution Drafting Committee and Coordinating Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue initiated by Leaders of Conscience under the auspices of the National Consultative Front, to save and rescue Nigeria from the precipice and brink of nationwide insecurity and ethnic/civil anarchy was launched today in Nigeria

“The ceremony, which held both physically and virtually in the light of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world was flagged off by NC Front Co-Chairpersons, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba and Prof Pat Utomi, who charged the Committee to work assiduously to make the Draft People’s Constitution of Nigeria available by December 2021.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Latest11 hours ago

UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods
Latest12 hours ago

BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash

American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Sports14 hours ago

Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative

Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports21 hours ago

Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Sports22 hours ago

Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...

Latest Tech News

Tech20 hours ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech2 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech4 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech5 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.