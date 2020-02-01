Uzodinma asks Ihedioha, PDP to focus on 2023

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday asked the ousted governor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to forget about the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Ihedioha, who addressed a crowd of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters who were on a solidarity rally at the Government House in Owerri, asked Ihedioha and his party to focus their attention to the 2023 governorship election and stop disturbing the peace of the state.

He said his victory at the Supreme Court had been affirmed by the judiciary, the people of the state and God.

Uzodinma who was represented at the event by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, wondered why Ihedioha who did not get one dissenting judgment would still be laying claims to the governorship of the state.

The governor insisted that he would defeat the PDP candidate again at the next election.

He said that the apex court’s judgment was in tandem with the country’s electoral act.

He said: “Tell our friends on the other side to prepare for the next election in 2023 if need be where they will fail again. The 2019 Imo governorship election has been decided by the apex court in our country. It has been decided by Imo people and it has been decided by God.

“Seven Supreme Court justices ruled that senator Hope Uzodinma was the duly elected governor of Imo State without any minority judgment. Look at how you have been under this scorching sun to protect justice. We appreciate all these and we are not distracted. “

