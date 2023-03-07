Varsity graduate jailed two years for impersonation, romance scam

Justice Ramon Oshodi of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced a university graduate, Paul Dogun, to two years in prison for impersonation and romance scam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Dogun in 2022 on a two-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents and impersonation.

The commission accused the convict of impersonating a United States military officer in a bid to defraud his victim identified as Catherine Meg.

The convict also confessed in court that he downloaded the pictures of the military officer from Google and sent friend requests to various white women.

At the proceeding, the judge sentenced Dogun to two years in prison following his plea bargain on the amended charge of impersonation.

He was however an option of a N3 million fine by the judge.

Justice Omotoso said: “I have listened to you and your lawyer’s allocutus but I do not agree that your guilty plea is timely.

“The only reason I am inclined to grant non-custodial sentencing is that I can see you are remorseful.

“I hereby sentence you to two years imprisonment.”

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s laptop and three phones to the Federal Government.

