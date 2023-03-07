Metro
Varsity graduate jailed two years for impersonation, romance scam
Justice Ramon Oshodi of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced a university graduate, Paul Dogun, to two years in prison for impersonation and romance scam.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Dogun in 2022 on a two-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents and impersonation.
The commission accused the convict of impersonating a United States military officer in a bid to defraud his victim identified as Catherine Meg.
The convict also confessed in court that he downloaded the pictures of the military officer from Google and sent friend requests to various white women.
At the proceeding, the judge sentenced Dogun to two years in prison following his plea bargain on the amended charge of impersonation.
READ ALSO: Court jails two brothers, three others for impersonation in Kaduna
He was however an option of a N3 million fine by the judge.
Justice Omotoso said: “I have listened to you and your lawyer’s allocutus but I do not agree that your guilty plea is timely.
“The only reason I am inclined to grant non-custodial sentencing is that I can see you are remorseful.
“I hereby sentence you to two years imprisonment.”
The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s laptop and three phones to the Federal Government.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...