Metro
Police man, Vandi, who allegedly killed pregnant lawyer on Christmas Day says he has ‘no case’ to answer
A Lagos High Court has fixed April 3 to rule on a “no case submission” filed by the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Drambi Vandi, who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25, 2022.
Justice Ibironke Harrison picked the date after defence counsel, Mr. Adetokunbo Odutola, adopted his final written address on behalf of his client, on a no-case submission application filed before the court on February 20, 2023.
The Lagos State Government had on January 16 commenced the prosecution of ASP Drambi Vandi by calling its first witness, Inspector Matthew Ameh, a police Officer, present at the crime scene.
Vandi had however filed an application asking the court to dismiss the suit and discharge him claiming that he has no case to answer.
The defense counsel in his argument told the court to note that none of eyewitnesses saw the defendant shoot, claiming the bullet could not be linked with any of the firearms recovered from the police officers at the scene.
READ ALSO:Lagos begins trial of ASP who killed pregnant female lawyer on Christmas Day
Odutola also urged the court to note the testimony of the pathologist who confirmed that the death of the deceased was a result of a gunshot injury.
He also hinted at “inconsistency and contradictions of the prosecution witnesses “from top to bottom,” urging the court to quash the charge against the defendant and discharge him accordingly.
Oduola’s argument was, however, countered by the prosecution led by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who claimed that the prosecution successfully made its case against the defendant
Onigbanjo urged the defendant to defend himself.
Justice Harrison, having listened to both sides, adjourned the matter till April 3 for ruling.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...