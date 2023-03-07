Police man, Vandi, who allegedly killed pregnant lawyer on Christmas Day says he has ‘no case’ to answer

A Lagos High Court has fixed April 3 to rule on a “no case submission” filed by the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Drambi Vandi, who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25, 2022.

Justice Ibironke Harrison picked the date after defence counsel, Mr. Adetokunbo Odutola, adopted his final written address on behalf of his client, on a no-case submission application filed before the court on February 20, 2023.

The Lagos State Government had on January 16 commenced the prosecution of ASP Drambi Vandi by calling its first witness, Inspector Matthew Ameh, a police Officer, present at the crime scene.

Vandi had however filed an application asking the court to dismiss the suit and discharge him claiming that he has no case to answer.

The defense counsel in his argument told the court to note that none of eyewitnesses saw the defendant shoot, claiming the bullet could not be linked with any of the firearms recovered from the police officers at the scene.

READ ALSO:Lagos begins trial of ASP who killed pregnant female lawyer on Christmas Day

Odutola also urged the court to note the testimony of the pathologist who confirmed that the death of the deceased was a result of a gunshot injury.

He also hinted at “inconsistency and contradictions of the prosecution witnesses “from top to bottom,” urging the court to quash the charge against the defendant and discharge him accordingly.

Oduola’s argument was, however, countered by the prosecution led by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who claimed that the prosecution successfully made its case against the defendant

Onigbanjo urged the defendant to defend himself.

Justice Harrison, having listened to both sides, adjourned the matter till April 3 for ruling.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now