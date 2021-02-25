Varsity workers sign agreement with FG, to call off strike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Varsity workers sign agreement with FG, to call off strike
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Federal Government aimed at ending the ongoing strike by both unions.
The unions and the government reached an agreement on Thursday at a meeting between both parties, where they agreed on all the eight-point demand of the Joint Action Committee of the unions, leading to the signing of the MOA.
The unions, the signing the agreement, committed to consulting their members and report back to the government within 48 hours.
The Minsiter of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, while addressing journalists after the meeting, described the deliberations as smooth, saying that all the rough edges in the former negotiation were straightened out.
Ngige said: “If you remember, this is about the fourth negotiation we are having on the matters brought by the Joint Action Committee of both unions, and today’s deliberation has been very fruitful.
READ ALSO: Varsity workers to suspend strike by February 15 – Ngige
“We have issued a conciliation document, a Memorandum of Action, and the two unions will get back to their members with the MOA. They have in good faith promised to revert to the government in the next 48 hours.
“So, we keep our fingers crossed, believing that their communication with their union members will be as quick and swift as they have promised us, more so when the government is desirous of the return of normal activities to the university system so that we can take the actions, one after the other.”
Speaking further the return of normalcy to the universities, Ngige said the government will follow up with the visitation panels which is one of the agreements reached with the unions.
Join the conversation
