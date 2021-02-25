True Muslims don't support Western values, Shekau says, claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack | Ripples Nigeria

The leader of the Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau, has denounced Muslims supporting Western values, saying they were not true Muslims.

Shekau, who said in a video that his group and such Muslims could never be on the same page, also claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The terror group had launched an attack on Maiduguri with rocket launchers, leading to the death of not less than 16 people, with more than 40 injured.

Shekau said in the video: “I am truly elated with this milestone achievement by our fighters.”

The Boko Haram leader also denied reports that his farm was taken over, boasting that he had successfully established an Islamic caliphate.

He said further: “Don’t count yourself a Muslim simply because you pray the salat and give in charity.

“No! So long as you embrace Western values you are not one of us. We will not be on the same page until you truly submit to Allah.”

