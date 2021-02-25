Coalition of Northern Groups backs calls for amnesty for bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Coalition of Northern Groups backs calls for amnesty for bandits
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday backed calls for amnesty for bandits terrorising the North-West and North-Central geopolitical zones as propagated by Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.
The group, at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, also argued that when Niger Delta militants took up arms against the country, previous administrations set up the Ministry Niger Delta Affairs, and other amnesty programmes, geared towards meeting their demands.
The group’s spokesman, Abdulaziz Sulaiman, who spoke on behalf of CNG, added that it was not out of place for government to repeat the same approach to Fulani bandits.
The group also insisted that only those benefitting from the ongoing crisis were working against the proposal for engagement towards peaceful resolution of the security challenges by singling out Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for the attacks.
According to Suleiman, the CNG also supported the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, who had resolved to halt movement of goods to the South until compensation was given to Northerners who suffered attacks in the region.
Suleiman said: “We align directly with Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s position with regards to constructive engagement, opportunity for amnesty leading to reorientation, reintegration and re-assimilation of those who embrace peace within a reasonable timeframe after which, resort can be made to force in crushing the recalcitrant ones.
“In this regard, we urge the Sheikh and his team not to be distracted by the forces of destabilisation within and outside the North while calling for an expanded framework for negotiations with the involvement of all willing northern governors and other significant components of the northern society in order to achieve final demobilisation and disarmament.
“Successive governments have found it expeditious to establish structures like OMAPADEC, NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta, the Amnesty Programme, etc aimed at resolving a specific set of challenges affecting specific communities in the South.
READ ALSO: Buhari rules out amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents, bandits
“There is therefore no justification whatsoever to resist, or even question the extension of similar special initiatives to address the needs of herdsmen if these will lead to lasting peace and stability.
“It is important to place on record that all those working against the proposal for engagement towards peaceful resolution of the conflict by singling Sheikh Ahmed Gumi for attacks and irreverent treatment, are those who directly benefit from the conflict through proceeds from supply of arms and drugs, or remotely, in the hope of riding to power on its back.”
The group also warned Southern leaders: “who feel that fomenting trouble or inciting violence against other regions would help them produce the president in the 2023 general election to desist from it as that would only compound their predicament because the north in particular would not cave in to threats and intimidation.
“All those self-appointed enemies of the North who have no other useful vocation other than attacking Northerners and their properties under the slightest of pretexts, should know that the North is not unaware of their design and shall no longer remain passive under deliberate and sustained attacks and unwarranted provocation,” he added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sends Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
Latest Tech News
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...