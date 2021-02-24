Nigerian govt to begin trial of 5,000 suspected Boko Haram fighters | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government will soon begin the trial of 5,000 suspected Boko Haram fighters held in various detention centres across the country.

The Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, who disclosed this when he visited the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri on Tuesday, said the suspected terrorists were detained at Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri and Kainji correctional facilities, among others.

He said the council was mandated by Federal Government to provide defence for the suspects.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in collaboration with the theatre command of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Abubakar said the council has so far interviewed 283 out of the 5,000 suspects to ascertain the nature of their crimes.

“As their defence council, we have to interview them from time to time to enable us to know their own part of the story.

“It so because regardless of the generous crimes they committed it is possible that out of hundreds, you may found out that one or two persons were innocent of the charges that they are being detained.

“It was necessary for them to be represented by council to make sure that the official fulfills all the requirement of the provisions of the law.

“All evidence must be presented against them before the court of the law so that those that were found guilty are prosecuted and face the consequences of their action.”

