Gov Zulum visits victims of Maiduguri attack, says 10 dead, 60 injured | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Zulum visits victims of Maiduguri attack, says 10 dead, 60 injured
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Tuesday night, visited injured victims of Tuesday’s deadly attack on the state capital, Maiduguri by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.
About 10 people are believed to have died in the attack while about 50 more were injured.
The governor, during the visit to some hospitals where the injured victims are being treated, described the attack as unfortunate, adding that Boko Haram fighters fired shots from Rocket Propelled Grenades, which wreaked havoc in the town which has been peaceful in recent times.
He said: “Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died.
“It was as a result of long distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to raise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago. The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which will have to work on. I share the pains of all those affected but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency and we will keep making these and more efforts.”
READ ALSO: Nigerian Army confirms recapture of Marte as explosions rock Maiduguri
On Tuesday’s military takeover of Marte, which was overrun by the insurgents last week, Governor Zulum said he was not just pleased but also optimistic that the Nigerian military will work had to retain, continue its peace-building and stability efforts in ways that should ensure the insurgents do not take Marte again, or any part of the state.
“I am optimistic that the insurgents will not take over Marte again” he said.
