Families of Kaduna error bomb victims deny suing Nigerian govt

The families of persons who died in the erronous bombing of a Kaduna community, Tudun Biri, have denied suing the Federal Government for a compensation of N33 billion.

They also called on security agents to hunt down the fraudulent lawyer and ensure he gets prosecuted.

Briefing journalists after a thank-you visit to Governor Uba Sani at Sir Kashim House, Kaduna, the community leaders, including traditional and clerics, disowned what they described as a “fake, mischievous media statement” where it was stated that families of the unfortunate incident have sued the Federal Government on behalf of the deceased persons’ families.

The community leaders also claimed that the lawyer who issued the statement was on a hatchet job, as they claimed that he was on a mission to defraud and had filed a suit against the Federal Government for compensation.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Chief Imam of the village, traditional rulers, and Muslim and Christian leaders, in their separate responses, denied ever assigning a lawyer to demand compensation, as according to them, they were comfortable with the assurance of intervention by the Federal Government through the PULAKU programme.

The Chief Imam of the community, Hashim Jafar said: “We are here to inform the government that we appreciate their effort at ensuring the quick recovery of the victims in the hospital and their support to the families and the Tudun Biri.

“We did not send anybody to sue anyone; whoever is behind it does not have our backing.

Also speaking, a Christian leader in the community, Pastor Musa Saidu, said they came to express their gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for his support to the people over the unfortunate bomb incident.

“Collectively, the Christians and the Muslims in Tudun Biri have no idea about any court issue”, Pastor Saidu said.

The leaders confirmed separately that they were in Sir Kashim House to express their appreciation to Governor Uba Sani for the provision of foodstuffs, blankets, and other items, in addition to the administration’s payment for the full treatment of the injured in the hospitals.

They also expressed gratitude to the governor for the free feeding programme the administration has been doing for the people of the area in the wake of the tragic incident.

