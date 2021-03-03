Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba dies | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, is dead

Daba, who was also a broadcaster, died on Wednesday evening after a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer.

The filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, confirmed the thespian’s death to journalists on Wednesday night.

Afolayan worked recently with the deceased on the 2020 motion picture, Citation.

He added that Daba’s wife and son had confirmed his death.

Many Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola had donated money for the late actor’s treatment abroad.

Daba made waves on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Jos, Plateau State, in the 80s.

He featured in several TV series and movies including “Cock Crow at Dawn” and “October 1st” among others.

The deceased was also a sports enthusiast.

