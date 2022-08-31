Veteran actress, Segun Williams bemoans kinky fashion sense of modern women

Veteran Nigerian actress, Segun Williams Abiola has stated that modern women should desist from dressing in provocative manner.

The actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram platform to recount her experience with two young women who exposed their busts.

According to the thespian, she went into a supermarket last night (Tuesday night) and spotted a young lady with her bust on full display.

She said she felt traumatized at the sight of the lady.

The veteran thespian had this to say;

”I was at a supermarket last night on my way home for a quick buy and as I walked my way to the till, I saw two young ladies walk in.

Read also:Actress Toyin Abraham opens up on feud with colleague, Lizzy Anjorin

“Both very young ladies.

“One was very light skin and her breasts were on full public display. As in complete full glare.”

The actress continued, “I don’t know why this still bothers me considering this is all over the place but the innocence of her face and the state of her mammary glands were just so disruptive.

“How is this even tasteful in any way? How?

“I felt harassed by her exposure. I had to keep deliberately looking away to avoid all the questions running around my head.”

In the concluding part of her post, she mentioned that she was traumatized by the experience.

She continued,

“For such a young girl the breasts she was exposing were not well girded as such they weren’t just firm. Then I am wondering why you do yourself this disservice.

I am traumatised honestly.

“I still don’t get this craze for exposure. Why? Why? Why? Why?!!!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now