Violence erupts in Jigawa as farmer-herder clash claims two lives

A clash between herders and farmers in Jigawa State’s Birnin Kudu Local Government Area resulted in two fatalities and the destruction of three houses on Tuesday, as confirmed by the state police command.

The incident, which unfolded following alleged encroachment and destruction of farmlands in Safa and Gaurakai villages by cattle herders from Katsina State, escalated into violence, according to DSP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer.

“On Tuesday, at about 1600hrs, the command received information that herders with a large number of cattle from Katsina State, invited by local herdsmen, were seen moving towards Safa and Gaurakai villages,” Shiisu stated.

He added, “In response, the Area Commander of Birnin Kudu Area Command mobilised patrol teams alongside Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and Vigilance Group of Nigeria to the scenes.”

The conflict reportedly intensified as farmers mobilised to defend their lands, leading to violent clashes before security forces intervened.

“As the visiting herders retreated with their cattle, casualties were reported on both sides, with two fatalities recorded,” Shiisu confirmed. “Additionally, three houses belonging to indigenous herders were set ablaze, and 15 cattle belonging to the visiting herders were recovered.”

Five individuals suspected of inviting the herders from Katsina were arrested, with efforts made to restore calm in the affected areas through joint security deployments.

Shiisu reassured that investigations were ongoing and affirmed the commitment to prosecute anyone found culpable in the violence.

