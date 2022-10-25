WhatsApp restored after early morning disruption to communication, businesses

Downtime on popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, has been resolved after an initial outage that distrupted communication and businesses in the early hours of Tuesday.

Users, in different parts of country, and outside experienced difficulty using the service to initiate communication.

The communication glitch, which was noticed around 8am, lasted till 9:45am, about the longest downtime suffered in recent time by the Mark Zuckerberg company.

Ripples Nigeria can confirm that apart from Nigeria, users in Zambia and Norway also reached out that they experienced the same difficulty.

READ ALSO:Whatsapp launches feature to help users switch between phones

The outage followed a similar downtime experienced on Tuesday, October 5, 2022, in the the UK.

As at the time of press, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is yet to issue a statement on the cause of the glitch.

Speaking on the experience, Adams Dele, a printing press manager in Ilorin, Kwara State, noted that the service outage impacted his work flow as clients looking to send projects were delayed by the downtime.

He said: “I had to restart my phone multiple times. When the issue persisted, I renewed my data subscription, thinking my data had expired unannounced. It was terrible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now