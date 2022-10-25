Tech
WhatsApp restored after early morning disruption to communication, businesses
Downtime on popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, has been resolved after an initial outage that distrupted communication and businesses in the early hours of Tuesday.
Users, in different parts of country, and outside experienced difficulty using the service to initiate communication.
The communication glitch, which was noticed around 8am, lasted till 9:45am, about the longest downtime suffered in recent time by the Mark Zuckerberg company.
Ripples Nigeria can confirm that apart from Nigeria, users in Zambia and Norway also reached out that they experienced the same difficulty.
READ ALSO:Whatsapp launches feature to help users switch between phones
The outage followed a similar downtime experienced on Tuesday, October 5, 2022, in the the UK.
As at the time of press, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is yet to issue a statement on the cause of the glitch.
Speaking on the experience, Adams Dele, a printing press manager in Ilorin, Kwara State, noted that the service outage impacted his work flow as clients looking to send projects were delayed by the downtime.
He said: “I had to restart my phone multiple times. When the issue persisted, I renewed my data subscription, thinking my data had expired unannounced. It was terrible.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...