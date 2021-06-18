Why 18-year-old #ENSARS protester is still in custody – NcoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Ondo State Command, on Friday explained why an 18-year-old #ENDSARS protester, Kemisola Oginniyi, who gave birth to a baby in custody was remanded by the service.

The young woman, who had been in custody since October 24 last year, was delivered of a baby boy on Wednesday.

Kemisola was arrested by security agents alongside three others Ayodele Bukunmi, Ojo Samuel and Ani Obinna for setting fire on the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in the state.

The quartet were remanded at Surulere prison in Ondo.

The command’s Public Relation Officer/ Legal officer, Ogundare Babatunde, said in a statement that Kemisola and three others were remanded for conspiracy, arson, riotous assembly, stealing, and malicious damage.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ondo State Command, has been drawn to the viral picture of a nursing mother with her newborn baby being spread in social media platforms with malicious intent.

“The lady in question was remanded in the female custodial facility by a court of competent jurisdiction on the 24th November, 2020, for conspiracy, arson, riotous assembly, stealing, and malicious damage and the matter was subsequently adjourned to 8th December, 2020 for hearing, and further adjourned to 9th March, 2021.

“She was two months pregnant when she was remanded in the facility and all necessary medical cares and legal attention needed was accorded accordingly within the ambit of the operational orders of the service. Her families and legal representatives were given access to visit her as well.

“She fell into labour on Tuesday 15th June, 2021, and she was immediately moved to the Ondo State basic health centre for delivery and she delivered her baby on the 16th June 2021 around noon.

“She was hale and hearty with the baby and subsequently discharged and was taken back to the facility for further care.

“lt is very expedient for the general public to know that the Nigeria Correctional Service will not unlawfully hold down any inmate without the order of court hence, the need to disregard the viral pictures and deceitful information emanating in the social media in other to discredit the service.”

