‘Why Nigeria is unsuccessful in quest for permanent UN seat,’ says ex-foreign minister, Aminu Wali

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, said on Wednesday Nigeria has failed to secure a permanent seat in the United Nations because other African countries do not appreciate its efforts on the continent.

Wali, a former Nigerian permanent representative to the UN, stated this during the public presentation of a book, “Reflections on Nigeria’s Foreign Policy,” written by the trio of Emmanuel I. Ukhami, Toby Okechukwu and Tony Onyishi in Abuja.

He said: “Although no other nation in Africa deserves the UN seat more than Nigeria, the country has not been able to attain it because despite suffering to ensure peace on the continent, it is not appreciated by other African countries.

“We have not been successful in trying to push our position as a permanent member in the UN.

“Although Nigeria has a policy that is Afrocentric, we are not getting the same respect that we give our neighbours and colleagues in Africa because we have suffered to ensure that we have peace and security in many parts of Africa.”

