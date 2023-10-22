Wike orders demolition of shanties, illegal settlements in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of shanties and illegal settlements in the capital city.

The Director of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Osi Braimah, disclosed this to journalists during the ongoing demolition of all make-shift shops built in the popular COVID-19 Market in Area 11, Abuja.

He said the directive followed reports of insecurity in the area.

The director said that most of the people living in the shanties posed security threats to residents of the area because they were without known addresses and identification.

Braimah said: “The removal of shanties and illegal settlements in Area 11 and some parts of the city is to curb the incessant insecurity faced by residents.

“This is an ongoing exercise by various agencies of the FCT. AEPB has been given a marching order by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to scale up the demolition of all shanties, illegal settlements, and squatter camps in the FCT.

“We have been doing this for a long time, primarily because this scaling up will improve the city sanitation and also cater for the attendant problem of insecurity.”

