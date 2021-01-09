Woman in center of alleged infidelity scandal of FCMB MD, Moyo, speaks up on paternity of her kids

Moyo Thomas, the lady in the center of the alleged adultery and paternity scandal involving the embattled former Managing Director of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, has finally opened up on the matter.

She said Nuru, who is now on forced leave as the bank conducts investigations into the matter, is not the father of her kids.

Moyo who released a statement on Friday, January 8, insisted that Nuru is not the father of her two children as being circulated in the media, saying at no time did she inform her late husband, Tunde, that he was not the father of the kids.

The scandal became the most trending topic in the country last week when a social media post on December 31, insinuated that she had called her late husband from her base in the United States to tell him that Nuru, who was her former boss, was the father of her children, a situation which was said to have led to Tunde developing depression which led to his death on December 16, as a result of a cardiac arrest occasioned by the depression.

In the statement she posted on social media titled “Tunde is the Father of My Kids,” Moyo said that Nuru is not the father of her kids and the insinuations are “lies from pit of hell” aimed at damaging her image and that of her late husband.

She explained that she had chosen to remain silent in the “face of the heavy accusation of infidelity and alleged paternity scandal in order to preserve the memories of her late husband, who died on December 16, 2020,” but that the way people are spinning the story to make her look like a wayward woman, made her come out to clear her name and protect her children.

The statement read:

“I have refrained from responding to this matter for various reasons, one of which is to preserve the memories of Tunde who departed to be with his maker on December 16, 2020; memories, not only to me, but to his children, who are still young, and to everybody who had a relationship with him.

“Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences in our marriage, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him.

“No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; like they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. In all of it, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others.

“On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. It is therefore deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his. These are lies from the pit of hell aimed at tarnishing my image.

“The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or any one’s place to play God and talk with certainty as to the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father will, up until his sudden and unfortunate death.

“It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments.

“I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace.

“He has now been laid to rest and we implore all and sundry to please respect our privacy and allow those grieving his loss, including the children and I, to do so in peace.”

