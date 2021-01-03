2,311 people sign petition demanding sack of FCMB MD, Nuru over illicit affair

At least 2,311 people have signed an online petition demanding the dismissal of the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Adamu Nuru, who allegedly engaged in an illicit affair with a former staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas.

The petitioners asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the FCMB board sack Nuru on ethical grounds.

The petition was passed after the death of Moyo’s estranged husband, Tunde Thomas.

Thomas reportedly died after the woman told him some months ago that her two kids were fathered by Nuru.

The deceased’s friend petitioned the CBN, alleging that he died of depression after discovering that his supposed two children belong to the FCMB chief.

They said Thomas suffered a cardiac arrest before he died.

The petitioners established a case of gross misconduct and an “unjustifiable economic oppression of the underprivileged in the society” against Nuhu.

However, the FCMB Board of Directors said it is reviewing the allegations of unethical conduct against Nuru.

