Woman jumps into Lagos lagoon

A young woman jumped into the lagoon on Thursday in Lagos.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, said the deceased who was in her 30s dived into the water after alighting from a cab on the Third Mainland Bridge.

However, the reason behind the woman’s action has not been ascertained.

The LASEMA chief said the agency has mobilized a search and rescue team to search for the victim.

He said: “After our team arrived at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties had plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a taxi on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

“The men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Water Authority and officials of the Department of State Service are currently on the ground working together to search for the victim.”

