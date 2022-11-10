11 burnt to death in Kogi auto crash

At least 11 people were burnt to death on Thursday in an auto crash in the Ochadamu area of Kogi State.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said 20 vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred along the Ejule-Ochadamu road.

The vehicles, according to him, include a truck, a tanker, 12 cars, and six motorbikes.

He added that seven persons were injured in the accident.

Kazeem said: “As at the time of this statement, the emergency rescue team of the Corps has concluded the rescue of the injured persons to the hospital while the burnt victims were also evacuated.

“The Corps Marshal has directed an adequate deployment of personnel to ensure prompt clearing of obstructions and free flow of traffic on the affected part of the road.”

