Politics
‘Work hard to prevent Afghanistan situation in Nigeria,’ Gombe gov charges security agents
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday charged the security agents to take proactive measures and prevent the Afghanistan situation in Nigeria.
Yahaya, who made the call at a Roundtable Discussion titled: “Security Situation in Afghanistan: Implications for Nigeria and Africa,” organized by Alumni Association of the National Defence College in Abuja, also demanded a strong synergy between the government and security agencies in order to effectively prosecute the ongoing campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements in the country.
READ ALSO: MURIC supports Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, cautions US on propaganda
He stressed that the unfolding events in Afghanistan and other countries demand that authorities in Nigeria take proactive measures to stem any grave repercussions on the country.
Yahaya noted that Nigeria and Afghanistan share several things in common, hence what affects the South Asian nation has consequences on Nigeria and Africa in general.
By Yemi Kanji
