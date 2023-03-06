Yobe lifts ban on motorbikes after 11 years

The Yobe State government has lifted a ban on the use of motorcycles across seven local government areas of the state.

The state government banned the use of motorbikes in the North-East state over the Boko Haram insurgency in 2012.

The Special Adviser on Security Affairs to the Governor, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Damaturu, said the motorbikes are to operate from 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.

He added that the motorbikes would not to be used for commercial purposes in the areas.

The statement read: “Only a rider will be allowed without any other person on the motorbike. There will be proper registration, licensing, and documentation of all motorbikes and riders in the affected LGAs by the Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency (YOROTA) and the Yobe State Vehicle Licensing Authority.

“Motorbikes are to operate within their respective LGAs only and any motorbike rider(s) that conveys passenger(s) would be sanctioned in accordance with extant rules and regulations.”

