Yoruba may consider secession over 2023 presidency issues —Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has slammed Miyetti Allah over its remarks that the South-West may lose the 2023 presidency, if it fails to do away with the newly created security outfit, Operation Amotekun.

Reacting to the comments made by Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore which had described Amotekun as illegal saying it may affect the chances of the region to produce the presidency in 2023, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary; Mr. Yinka Odumakin said that the north can go to hell with its presidency.

Odumakin who described the remarks by Miyetti Allah as insolence said that Yoruba people can opt for self-determination and have their own president.

Odumakin said: “Miyetti Allah now owns the Presidency which they can gift to who they want and deny who they choose? What insolence? How can cow herders threaten a people that produced the first lawyer in 1879 because a lawyer who doesn’t know the law is overreaching himself?

“Can they go and tell Yoruba in Benin Republic such idiocy? It is now a crime that we inhabit the same country with them? If Yoruba would be conised, is it by those we should employ on our ranches?

“To hell with their Presidency if the condition for it is that we must allow them to continue to waste the lives of our people. Who told these people Yoruba cannot opt for self-determination and have our own president? If they see the protection of our lives as politics, we are definitely in a wrong and impossible country,” he added.

