International
11 killed, scores injured in attack on Mexican bar
At least 11 people were killed and scores injured in an arson attack on a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Saturday.
Authorities in the state of Sonora say it is suspected that an angry patron who was expelled from the bar set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail.
State prosecutors said preliminary findings showed the suspect was a “young male and highly intoxicated at the time of the attack in the early hours of Saturday, and had been thrown out of the bar for being disrespectful to women there.”
READ ALSO:40 reported dead, 29 injured as fire guts migrant detention facility in Mexico
“He then came back and threw a kind of Molotov cocktail at the doors of the bar,” a statement from prosecutors in the state which shares a long border with Arizona, said.
“Four of the 11 dead were women, and four more people were being treated in hospital for their injuries.
“One of the women was a U.S. citizen, probably a dual Mexican national, and another victim was only 17 years old,” Gustavo Romulo Salas, the state attorney general, told a press conference late Saturday, while
the Mayor of the city, Santos Gonzalez, said that the suspect had been arrested by police.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...