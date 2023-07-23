11 killed, scores injured in attack on Mexican bar

At least 11 people were killed and scores injured in an arson attack on a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Saturday.

Authorities in the state of Sonora say it is suspected that an angry patron who was expelled from the bar set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail.

State prosecutors said preliminary findings showed the suspect was a “young male and highly intoxicated at the time of the attack in the early hours of Saturday, and had been thrown out of the bar for being disrespectful to women there.”

“He then came back and threw a kind of Molotov cocktail at the doors of the bar,” a statement from prosecutors in the state which shares a long border with Arizona, said.

“Four of the 11 dead were women, and four more people were being treated in hospital for their injuries.

“One of the women was a U.S. citizen, probably a dual Mexican national, and another victim was only 17 years old,” Gustavo Romulo Salas, the state attorney general, told a press conference late Saturday, while

the Mayor of the city, Santos Gonzalez, said that the suspect had been arrested by police.

