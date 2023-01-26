Nigeria to feature in Revelations Cup Mexico

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will compete in the Revelations Cup Mexico, a four-nation competition.

This information was released during a news conference conducted in Mexico today (Wednesday), which was also tweeted about.

The event will take place, according to its organizers, from February 15 through February 22, 2023.

The team with the most points at the end of the round robin portion of the competition will win.

The Falcons will compete in the event against the hosts, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

Randy Waldrum, the head coach of the Falcons, and the women’s national team coaches of Mexico, Colombia, and Costa Rica attended the press conference.

Waldrum expressed his delight that the Falcons will come up against top opposition as they prepare for this year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are very excited for the invitation to the @RevCupMexico. As an American, I know Mexico and Costa Rica very well, and Colombia is also a big rival. It is an honor to play these matches.

“The way football is played around the world gives our players the opportunity to meet another style of football.

“Women’s football must continue to grow; we need to have more of these tournaments.

“The Revelations Cup Mexico is an opportunity to watch other team’s style. We can learn from Concacaf and South American teams.

“The fans will have the chance to watch national teams they are not used to, and that helps women’s football growth too,” said the coach.

World Cup Group B includes Waldrum’s Falcons, the Olympic champions Canada, the World Cup hosts Australia, and the Republic of Ireland, who are making their debut.

This year’s tournament, which is set to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023, will also feature Costa Rica and Colombia.

The tournament will feature the expanded format of 32 teams, up from the previous 24 teams, and will be the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation.

