146,913 observers to monitor Nigeria’s elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Tuesday 146,913 observers would be deployed for the country’s general elections starting this weekend.

Yakubu, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the figure was the largest in the history of Nigeria’s elections.

He added that the observers were drawn from Nigeria and abroad.

The INEC chief stressed that observers’ reports and recommendations in previous elections helped the commission to progressively improve its performance over the years.

Yakubu said: “The progressive improvement in our electoral democracy since 1999 draws in part from the reports of observers and the study tours.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo expects Nigeria’s elections to take place as scheduled despite naira, fuel scarcity

“That is why over the years, the commission has sent open or specific invitations to national and international observers. The implication is that all accredited observers are guests of INEC.

“For the 2023 general election beginning this weekend with the presidential and National Assembly elections, the commission has accredited 196 national or domestic groups that are collectively deploying 144,800 observers.

“Similarly, the commission accredited 33 international organisations deploying 2,113 observers. In all, 229 groups are deploying 146,913 observers for the 2023 general election. This is the largest deployment of domestic and international observers in the history of elections in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now