Obasanjo expects Nigeria’s elections to take place as scheduled despite naira, fuel scarcity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday expressed hope that this year’s general elections would take place as scheduled despite the current situation in the country.

Obasanjo, who spoke when members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) visited him at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the elections are of great importance to the international community, and as such Nigerians cannot take it less seriously.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 25 for the presidential and National Assembly elections while the governorship and State House of Assembly polls will take place on March 11.

There are insinuations that the commission would postpone the elections over the fuel and naira scarcity in the country.

Obasanjo said: “We cannot take it (election) any less important than those people from the international community.

“We are in an interesting period in Nigeria. In less than three weeks, we will be going to the poll. I hope nothing will intervene against that. In less than three weeks, we will be electing a leader that will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years from May.

“And all of us in Nigeria, again, as I have said to you early this morning, I have been in Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week. I can tell you that they are as concerned about what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be.

“Last night before I left Abidjan, President Ouattara (Alassane) told me the position in West Africa that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are vying for and he said to me, ‘well, we are putting it on hold until after Nigeria’s election.

“So even for them, Nigeria’s election is of importance. And I believe that for us who are directly involved, we cannot take any less important than those people.”

