Reps committee summons INEC chairman, minister over elections, naira swap

The House of Representatives Ad hoc committee on the Naira redesign and currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has summoned the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to a meeting on Thursday.

The committee headed by the House Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, also invited the National Security Adviser Babangana Monguno, as part of its investigations into the scarcity of naira votes and the country’s preparations for this month’s elections.

The invitation came a few hours after the Supreme Court stopped the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the February 10 deadline for the use of old naira notes in the country.

Nigerians have continued to keep vigil at banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) posts as the scarcity of the naira notes hits many homes across the country.

